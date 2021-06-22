Antares Pharma (ATRS) Announces Submission of IND Application for ATRS-1902 for Adrenal Crisis Rescue
Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) ("the Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue. The IND application for ATRS-1902, and its corresponding development program, supports a proposed indication for the treatment of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using a novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver hydrocortisone.