Antares Pharma (ATRS) Announces Submission of IND Application for ATRS-1902 for Adrenal Crisis Rescue

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) ("the Company"), a specialty pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the initiation of a Phase 1 clinical study of ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue. The IND application for ATRS-1902, and its corresponding development program, supports a proposed indication for the treatment of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using a novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver hydrocortisone.

