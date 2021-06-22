Antares Pharma (ATRS) Announces Submission of IND Application for ATRS-1902 for Adrenal Crisis Rescue

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ChemoCentryx, Inc., (Nasdaq: CCXI), today announced that, following consultations with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it filed an amendment to its New Drug Application (NDA) for avacopan for the treatment of Anti-neutrophil Cytoplasmic Autoantibody (ANCA)-associated vasculitis, addressing points raised during the FDA Advisory Committee meeting on May 6, 2021. The FDA has indicated that the filing constitutes a major amendment to the NDA and will result in the setting of a new PDUFA goal date of October 7, 2021. The NDA is primarily based on data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial of avacopan for the treatment of ANCA-associated vasculitis. On May 6, the FDA's Arthritis Advisory Committee voted 9-9 on whether the efficacy data support approval of avacopan, 10-8 that the safety profile of avacopan is adequate to support approval, and 10-8 that the benefit-risk profile is adequate to support approval of avacopan at the proposed dose of 30 mg twice daily.