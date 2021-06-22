NV Gold Appoints Howard Golden as Director

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB: NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Howard Golden as Director of the Company, who will replace Dr. Odin Christensen. After nine years on NV Gold's Board, Dr. Christensen's goal is to move to the role of Technical Consultant to the Company and to focus on his primary interest and strength in geological field work and project technical evaluation. He will be available to assist the NV Gold technical team, led by VP Exploration Thomas Klein, who was recently appointed on June 14th, 2021.