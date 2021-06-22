Cancel
Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Announces The Appointment Of Kenneth Knight To Its Board Of Directors

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: SSD), an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Kenneth Knight as a non-employee director of the Company, effective on June 21, 2021. The Board has also appointed Mr. Knight to serve on its Audit and Finance Committee.

www.streetinsider.com
Comments / 0

Community Policy