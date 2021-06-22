Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) to Acquire Accounts Payable Automation Provider Kontrol Payables

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has acquired Kontrol Payables ("Kontrol") for up to $11 million, of which $8 million was paid at closing. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand.

www.streetinsider.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rpay#Automation#Software#Accounts Payable#Cnbc#Streetinsider Premium#Kontrol Payables#Ap#Company#Investors Repay Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
Related
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

TRON Group Inc. Acquires Digital Engineering Corporation ("DEC") to be Cornerstone of R&D Division and to Manage Technology Portfolio

EAGLE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / TRON Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:TGRP), a global holding company specializing in technology investments, announced today the acquisition of Digital Engineering Corporation ('DEC'), an established Hong Kong-based technology R&D and engineering firm. The acquisition will allow TRON to move day-to-day management of the Company's technology portfolio to the seasoned engineering team of DEC. In addition, TRON will be able to absorb DEC's current R&D effort in the fields of cryptocurrency, digital wallet security, and data mining optimization.
San Francisco, CAaustinnews.net

Whitechapel Holdings, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC:DKSC), Signs an Exclusive Distribution Deal with BioSea Health

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2021 / Whitechapel Holdings Inc. (WCH), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dakshidin Corporation (OTC PINK:DKSC), has signed an exclusive distribution deal with one of the most exciting manufacturers of all-natural organic seaweed-based products. Founder Dr. Hugh Butler says, 'Seaweed has been eaten by humans for millennia. Seaweed is not just good food, but food for health. Seaweed is full of vitamins and minerals; it has health benefits like reduction in inflammation, blood pressure reduction, building immunity.'
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Result of mandatory takeover offer published on 7 June 2021

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. With reference to Vestjysk Bank A/S's ("Vestjysk Bank") company announcement of 7 July 2021 concerning the preliminary result of the mandatory takeover offer made by Aktieselskabet Arbejdernes Landsbank ("Arbejdernes Landsbank") to the shareholders of Vestjysk Bank, Vestjysk Bank hereby announces that Vestjysk Bank has received notification of the final result of the takeover offer.
Businessfinextra.com

GoCardless and Pennylane partner to provide SMEs with automated accounting

GoCardless, a leading fintech in account-to-account payments, has joined forces with Pennylane, the first financial management and accounting platform designed for companies and their accountants, to offer SMEs and start-ups a seamless way to manage and collect recurring payments. The partnership will combine Pennylane’s new subscription management functionality, enabling businesses to automate the creation of recurring invoices and accounting, with GoCardless’ global bank debit network, allowing them to automatically debit their customers when each payment is due.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Kontrol Technologies Enters into Agreement to Acquire Building Solutions Company

Acquisition Company to Provide Established Contracted Order Book, Operational Synergies and Growth Opportunities. TORONTO, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO: KNR) (OTCQB: KNRLF) (FSE: 1K8) ("Kontrol" or the "Company"), a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology, has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of a leading building solutions company (the "Acquisition Company"). The Acquisition Company provides integrated installations of complex heating, cooling, ventilation and building automation systems.
Businessdallassun.com

IDGC Hires Executive Industries, a Division of Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) To Provide Corporate Marketing Services Including Investors Relations to IDGC

ABOUT EXECUTIVE INDUSTRIES - (WWW.EXECINDUSTRIES.COM) Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting, and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing, and executive management decisions. Executives empowering, solving, and anticipating problems before it impacts your business is a vital part...
BusinessBenzinga

Repay To Offer Automated AP Solutions To Premier

Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY) inked a group purchasing agreement via subsidiary CPS Payment Services for advanced accounts payable (AP) solutions with healthcare improvement company, Premier Inc. CPS will provide Premier members with advanced automation capabilities for AP disbursements, enabling healthcare providers and hospitals to streamline internal workflows and realize...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. WISeKey Appoints Cesar Martin-Perez as Chief Revenue Officer to Deliver Innovative Solutions Designed to Further Accelerate Global Sales. Geneva, Switzerland "“ July 9, 2021: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ:...
Businessfinextra.com

Taulia appoints Ali Ansari as director for global supply chain and payable solutions

Taulia, the leading fintech provider of working capital solutions, has today announced the appointment of Ali Ansari as Director for Global Supply Chain and Payables Solutions. Ansari will be responsible for managing and expanding Taulia’s world-class supply chain and payables solutions globally, with immediate effect. In this newly created role,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Philip Morris International (PM) Offers To Acquire Vectura Group plc for $1.2B

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today it has agreed with the board of Vectura Group plc (Vectura) (LSE: VEC) on the terms of an all-cash, recommended offer to acquire Vectura for an enterprise value of GBP 852 million1 (approximately USD 1.2 billion2). Under the terms of the acquisition, Vectura shareholders would be entitled to receive 150 pence per share, a 46% premium to the ex-dividend closing price per Vectura share of 103 pence on May 25, 20213.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (APO) Prices 30M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ACRO) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 30,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ACRO.U” commencing on July 9, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of Class A common stock of the Company and one-third of one warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at an exercise price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities constituting the units begin separate trading, the Company expects the shares of Class A common stock and warrants will be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “ACRO” and “ACRO WS,” respectively.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Utz Brands, Inc. For: Jul 06 Filed by: Shea Theresa Robbins

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH SUSOFT IN NORWAY

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted Susoft, strategic POS Partners in Norway. SusoftÂ will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay's offerings available for its customers.
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Applied Molecular Transp For: Jul 07 Filed by: Kanwar Bittoo

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The sales reported...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Share Buy-back programme at SP Group A/S

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. On 11 April, 2021 SP Group initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 19/2021 of 26 March, 2021. The share buy-back program has been extended according to company announcement no. 33/2021 of 27 April 2021 with DKK 10 million.

Comments / 0

Community Policy