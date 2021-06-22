Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) to Acquire Accounts Payable Automation Provider Kontrol Payables
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) ("REPAY"), a leading provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions, today announced it has acquired Kontrol Payables ("Kontrol") for up to $11 million, of which $8 million was paid at closing. The acquisition will be financed with cash on hand.www.streetinsider.com