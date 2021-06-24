Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) PT Raised to $45 as Jefferies Sees Possibility of First Line Therapy
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Jefferies analyst Anthony Petrone raised the price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TARS) to $45.00 (from $35.00) after the Phase 2b/3 Saturn-1 trial met all primary and secondary endpoints with statistical significance following the 6-week TP-03 treatment cycle for demodex blepharitis (DB). The positive Saturn-1 data will trigger an undisclosed portion of the follow-on milestone payment from LianBio and, importantly, de-risks the ongoing Saturn-2 study, which began enrolling earlier this year.www.streetinsider.com