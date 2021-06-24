Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS) PT Raised to $45 as Jefferies Sees Possibility of First Line Therapy

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.