OVER 150-ELIGIBLE PLAYERS SCHEDULED FOR MLB DRAFT COMBINE

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA complete list of MLB Draft Combine can be found here. Major League Baseball and USA Baseball today announced the list of 167 players scheduled to take part in the MLB Draft Combine presented by Gatorade, taking place this week at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North.

