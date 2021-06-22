Cancel
A modest forester’s lodge becomes a modern dacha

Cover picture for the article“From my grandfather I inherited a modest forester’s lodge in the heart of Pszczewski landscape park. I wanted to enhance it and create contemporary dacha for friends and family.” The idea of finishing the second house in the middle of the woods came from Investors’ love for nature and proactive way of spending spare time, as well as the need to create an asylum, standing in contrast to the quick, everyday life of big cities. Although the dacha steers away from traditional representation of a lodge, all design solutions and materials draw direct inspiration from the overpowering proximity of nature.

