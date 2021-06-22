Safe & Sound: Why Home Security is Crucially Important for Your Rental Property. A large emphasis on upping the value and desirability for a rental property falls under the category of home improvement. The home improvements that pay off include new bathrooms, kitchens, elaborate sound systems, wine cellars and other various bells and whistles. There is no denying that these types of upgrades will certainly add aesthetic beauty and functional prowess to your rental property. However, there is another home upgrade that many homeowners gloss over or don’t put much stock into: home security. Establishing a safe, up-to-date and fully fleshed out home security plan doesn’t tend to have the glamorous appeal of brand new mahogany and granite counter tops, but the importance of these upgrades can’t be understated.