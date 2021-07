When I tell people what I do for a living, I usually get the same response: “Wow, that has to be tough,” or, “Do newspapers even print anymore?” I’ve heard it all. And while the media industry has changed, especially in print, much has not. Local newspapers still have the largest audience in their respective cities. Sure, we don’t print as many copies of the paper any longer, but just like the times, our audience had changed and gone largely digital. That’s not just the Ashland Daily Press; it’s newspaper and media companies across the world.