Fulton, MO

Lary "David" Turner

Fulton Sun
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLary "David" Turner, 71, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021. at University of Missouri Hospital. He was born in Wellsville, Missouri on April 13, 1950, to the late Chester Turner and the late Bessie (Littrell) Rodecape. On June 2, 2000, David was united in marriage to Barbara (Twitchell) Turner. She survives his passing. David proudly served in the United States Army. He retired from Fulton State Hospital where he worked as an Aide. David was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs fan. He embraced every day to the fullest. You could find him enjoying the back country roads and listening to country music on a beautiful sunshiny day. After retirement, he spent his days visiting with family and friends, sharing stories, and making memories. More than anything, David enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Trisha Holman (Andy) of Springfield, Tina Reed of Springfield, Douglas Stowers of Springfield, Lance Miller (Suella) of Fulton, Natasha Burney (Howard) of St. Charles, Danielle Platt (Alexander) of Las Vegas, Nev., Kathryn Flowers (Micah) of Fulton; April Courtway (Justin) of Holts Summit, Mae Billingsley (Tim) of Jefferson City, and Britney Garnett (Jordan) of Holts Summit; sisters, Edith Dunlap of New Florence and Doris Rodenbaugh of Rush Hill; brother-in-law, Harold Coffelt of Fulton; 25 grandchildren: and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Gary Turner; and sister, Pat Coffelt. A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at VFW Post 2657 in Fulton. Friends will be received from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the VFW. Memorial donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left for the family at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.

www.fultonsun.com
