Kathryn Lynn "Kathy" Miller Autenrieth, 65, of Fulton, was called to her heavenly home on Sunday, June 20, 2021, following a battle with cancer. She was born in Fulton on February 22, 1956, the daughter of the late Lee R. Miller and the late Virginia (Buchholz) Miller. Kathy grew up working around the farm, tending to her flowers and her garden. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her friends and cats. Kathy will be remembered as a loving and giving person who never met a stranger or uttered an unkind word. She is survived by a sister, Theresa Juengel (Jon) of Mack's Creek; brothers, Roy Lee Miller (Katherine Nelson Miller), Stanley Dean Miller, and Thomas Mark Miller, all of Fulton; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday June 24, 2021, at Maupin Funeral Home in Fulton with Pastor Delbert Hampton officiating. Friends will be received from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Callaway Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations are suggested to Callaway Hills Animal Shelter, c/o Maupin Funeral Home, 301 Douglas Boulevard, Fulton, MO 65251. Condolences may be left online at www.maupinfuneralhome.com.