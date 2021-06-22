Cancel
Cartersville, GA

Fourth of July Parade and Activities Set for Cartersville

By Staff Reports
coosavalleynews.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCartersville’s annual Fourth of July celebration returns in 2021 with events on Saturday and Sunday. The parade will take place on Saturday, July 3rd, and music, vendors and fireworks will is set for Sunday, July 4th at Dellinger Park beginning at 3:00 PM. The events are presented by the Rotary Club of Etowah with WBHF FM 100.3 and AM 1450 coordinating the parade with the Rotary Club. The presenting sponsor for the parade is Shottenkirk Honda. The parade down Main Street in downtown Cartersville begins at 9 a.m. in the Tabernacle Baptist Church parking lot. The procession, which leaves Douglas Street, turns right onto Church Street, then continues to make a left on Bartow Street, left on Main Street, left on Tennessee Street and left on East Church Street. It ends back at the church.

