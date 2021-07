Chicago Bears center Sam Mustipher heads into training camp as a starter. That doesn’t mean he changed his mentality, however. Chicago Bears starting center Sam Mustipherhas had an interesting route to where he is at the moment. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2019. In his first two seasons, he failed to make the roster. He eventually signed to play on Chicago’s practice squad both times. Last October, however, he finally found himself on the roster. Guard James Daniels suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5 and the Bears tapped Mustipher to be a replacement.