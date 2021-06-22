Fashion Institute of Technology
Foundations Progress for FIT’s New Academic Building at 220 West 28th Street in Chelsea, Manhattan. Excavation and foundation work are progressing on Fashion Institute of Technology‘s New Academic Building at 220 West 28th Street in the Garment District of Chelsea. Designed by SHoP Architects, the ten-story, 110,000-square-foot structure is located between Seventh and Eighth Avenues, within walking distance of Penn Station, Madison Square Garden, and Moynihan Train Hall. The New Academic Building is aiming for LEED Gold certification.newyorkyimby.com