Breaking down the Blue Jays' batting order when Springer returns
Don't expect Raptors to use No. 4 draft pick as a trade chip. The Toronto Star's Doug Smith provides his thoughts on why the Raptors will hold on to the fourth overall pick at this year's draft, whether there's anyone in the 2021 class that can help the team right away, how active the NBA trade market may be this summer, the rumours of Masai Ujiri leaving Toronto for the Dallas Mavericks, and what's holding Ujiri back from signing an extension yet.www.sportsnet.ca