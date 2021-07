Choosing a career can be difficult. The challenges are different at different ages and stages. The issues of a high school student selecting a career path are not the same as those of a college student deciding whether to change their major, but making the decision can be overwhelming. For the person already in the workforce facing a forced career change, starting over can be very frustrating. Even choosing to leave a career you don't love can be challenging as there is much to figure out and often intense pressure to pay bills, make a living, and reclaim esteem. No matter where you are in life, choosing a career is a huge decision.