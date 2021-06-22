Cancel
MLB

FanGraphs Live: A’s at Rangers Watch-Along, 8:00 PM ET

By Eric Longenhagen
fangraphs.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us to hang out and chat baseball tonight live on Twitch when the A’s take on the Rangers at 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT. This matchup is MLB’s Game of the Week Live on YouTube, so everyone is invited to tune in to that alongside myself and some special guests on our Twitch channel and the FanGraphs homepage.

blogs.fangraphs.com
Texas State
Cole Irvin
Jordan Lyles
Twitch
MLB
Youtube
Baseball
Sports
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

LIVE at 2 pm ET: Epi. 50—Waking the Red Weekly: Chris Armas, the CanPL, and TFC injuries

TORONTO, Canada—Welcome back to another edition of the live Waking the Red Weekly podcast presented by Footy Talks Live!. On this week’s episode, hosts Mitchell Tierney, Michael Singh, and Jeffrey P. Nesker are excited to be joined by the Canadian Premier League’s and former Waking the Red Managing Editor Charlie O’Connor-Clarke to discuss the CanPL’s opening weekend!
MLBnumberfire.com

Yesterday's Perfect MLB DFS Lineups: Monday 7/5/21

Ever finish a night of daily fantasy baseball and wonder what a perfect lineup would look like? Well, each day here at numberFire, we're going to share that information with you. Yesterday's lineups are listed below. As always, make sure to check out our daily fantasy baseball tools, where you...
Sportsamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM Poland: Warsaw Mets @ Silesia Rebels Katowice, June 27, 14:00 CET (2 pm, 08:00 am ET)

The Warsaw Mets (2-4) will host the Silesia Rebels Katowice (2-4) in this wildcard playoff Sunday in the Polish Football League. The Mets have rebounded from a 0-4 start to win out and make the post season. Today they’ll face a confident Rebels squad coming off of a 34-0 victory. These two teams met in week two of the season, in that one the Mets missed a two-point conversion and lost a nail biter 20-22.
MLBfangraphs.com

Top 49 Prospects: Chicago Cubs

Below is an analysis of the prospects in the farm system of the Chicago Cubs. Scouting reports were compiled with information provided by industry sources as well as my own observations. As there was no minor league season in 2020, there are some instances where no new information was gleaned about a player. Players whose write-ups have not been meaningfully altered begin by telling you so. As always, I’ve leaned more heavily on sources from outside of a given org than those within for reasons of objectivity. Because outside scouts were not allowed at the alternate sites, I’ve primarily focused on data from there, and the context of that data, in my opinion, reduces how meaningful it is. Lastly, in an effort to more clearly indicate relievers’ anticipated roles, you’ll see two reliever designations, both on my lists and on The Board: MIRP, or multi-inning relief pitcher, and SIRP, or single-inning relief pitcher.
NFLamericanfootballinternational.com

LIVESTREAM CEFL: Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns @ Swarco Raiders, June 26, 15:00 CET (3 pm, 09:00 am ET)

The Swarco Raiders (7-1) will host the Schwäbisch Hall Unicorns (3-0) in the Central European Football League Bowl XV. Fans have been anticipating this matchup as it pits arguably the two best teams on the continent against each other. The Unicorns advanced to the CEFL championship after beating the Swiss champion Calanda Broncos, while the Raiders defeated their rivals the Dacia Vienna Vikings and the Italian champions Milano Seamen to host the big game. Expect the Raiders to play well as they look to defend their CEFL title in Innsbruck against the record-breaking German powerhouse Unicorns.
MLBfangraphs.com

Oakland’s Bullpen Has Been in Survival Mode

A pivotal series between the two teams atop the AL West kicked off on Tuesday with the Astros beating the A’s to extend their division lead to 4.5 games. It was an unusually shaky start from Chris Bassitt, who allowed six runs and couldn’t escape the fifth inning, but he turned the game over to Oakland’s bullpen with the game knotted at six runs apiece. The combo of J.B. Wendelken and Yusmeiro Petit, though, quickly changed that, allowing two runs in the sixth to put the A’s behind for good.
MLBLone Star Ball

Latest Fangraphs mock draft has Rangers going Leiter

2021 MLB draft rumors: Fangraphs has their newest mock draft out this morning, and project the Texas Rangers to take Vanderbilt righthanded pitcher Jack Leiter with the second overall pick. The Pittsburgh Pirates take Marcelo Mayer at #1 in this mock, which is the direction most of the recent mock...
NFLfangraphs.com

What Goes on in Draft Rooms

The draft is in five days, which means that teams are beginning to gather in their respective war rooms to prepare. It’s an exceptionally busy and hectic time. Many clubs have already had smaller, regional meetings as well as private workouts for players, both en masse and of the individual variety. The magnets are all printed out and ready to go. It’s just time to line them up.
MLBfangraphs.com

Is Zach Thompson the Marlins’ Latest Pitching Success?

In late June and in just his fourth major league start, Marlins right-hander Zach Thompson accomplished something that has only been done nine times in the last decade. Facing the Nationals, he went six innings, allowed just two runs (one earned), and struck out 11. In the process, he became the 10th pitcher in the last 10 seasons to strike out 11 or more batters in his first four career appearances — certainly a qualifier-heavy fact, but it still yields quite an impressive list of names:
MLBfangraphs.com

Slider Throwers Against Slider Whiffers (AL and NL)

Streaming pitchers is an art form in the fantasy baseball community. Analysts making streamer picks are daring and brave when it comes to putting their picks out there for the world to see. It’s not an easy game. Streaming a pitcher who blows up my ratios is one of the most frustrating aspects of fantasy baseball in my humble opinion, but it happens (don’t act like it doesn’t). But, taking the time to deep dive on a pitcher before streaming can limit the likelihood of having your ratios inflated like a grocery store helium balloon. Here’s how you can take some time with our pitch-type linear weights.
MLBexpressnews.com

Yordan Alvarez's two homers fuel Astros' comeback win over Athletics

Yordan Alvarez delivered the dagger and dared himself to let loose. Alvarez wears one expression, whether he’s just won a game or gone 0-for-4. Emotion rarely emanates from this newly-turned 24-year-old. He swings like a seasoned veteran and not a second-year player. The lineup around him is a collection of talent with far more credentials.
MLBMLB

Juan Soto puts his name in the mix for Derby

Nationals phenom Juan Soto will compete in the 2021 Home Run Derby, he announced on Instagram on Wednesday. Soto joins Shohei Ohtani, Pete Alonso, Trevor Story, Trey Mancini, Matt Olson and Salvador Perez in a star-studded Derby field. One more spot remains to be filled. • T-Mobile Home Run Derby:...
MLBfangraphs.com

Using the Toxicological Prioritization Index To Visualize Baseball

Major League Baseball is awash in advanced statistics that more reliably describe key aspects of players’ offensive and defensive performance. It has been reported that through the use of Statcast, the MLB Advanced Media group can supply teams with 70 fields x 1.5 billion rows of data per season [i]. Yes, billion with a b. This flood of information has supercharged MLB teams’ and the sabermetric community’s development of ever-more useful statistics for describing player performance.
MLBfangraphs.com

The ZiPS Projections Midpoint Roundup of Triumph and Shame: The National League

We passed the halfway mark of the 2021 season over the long holiday weekend, providing a convenient spot to take a break, look back over the preseason projections, and hopefully not cringe too much about how the predictions are shaking out. Since this is the big midseason update, I used the full-fat ZiPS model for individual players in addition to the normal depth chart reconfiguring, with all the high-fructose algorithms rather than the leaner one used for daily updates.

