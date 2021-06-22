Four-component, and asymmetric radical 1,4-oxy-trifluoromethylation to olefins
Vanadium oxo (VO) species were often used to oxidise sulfide/amine compounds and alkenes when combined with peroxide oxidants. VO species are well known as important vitamin supplements for potential diabetic prevention. They are highly prevalent as metalloenzyme like haloperoxidase. The current catalyst class comprises VO species, substituted-salicylaldehyde, and alpha-amino acids that are nontoxic and highly enriched in ascidian sea animals and plants. Professor Chien-Tien Chen of NTHU pioneered aerobic asymmetric couplings of 2-naphthol with VO species to form optically active binaphols in 2001 (reported in C&EN News, 79(20), 45-57(2001)), which was believed to proceed in a VO-bound, single/dual-mode activation or free radical-radical/free radical-anion pathway as suggested by groups of Prof. Kyungsoo Oh (Chung-Ang University, South Korea) and Prof. Shinobu Takizawa (Osaka University, Japan) (Org. Lett. 19, 14, 3867-3870 (2017)), and Prof. Kozlowski (University of Pennsylvania, USA) (J. Org. Chem. 83, 14362-14384 (2018)), respectively. Recently, Prof. Chen and his co-workers have successfully identified VO-stabilised acyl and trifluoromethyl radicals, allowing for effective transposition of oxy/acyl radical and oxy/CF3 units across olefin double bonds.www.eurekalert.org