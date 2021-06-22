New Main Street Ventures program will help undergrads stay here to build good ideas
Startup accelerator Main Street Ventures is launching a program aimed at college students who have ideas for new businesses and will stay in town to develop them. The program is called Launch It: Cincy and is a pitch competition targeted at undergrads in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, and Greater Dayton who have well thought-out ideas and will stay in Cincinnati to build their businesses after school is out next year.www.soapboxmedia.com