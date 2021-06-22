Murdoch “won’t pursue” BT Sport

Lachlan Murdoch has dug into the billion dollar revenues of his company, telling Fox Corporation employees they’re all receiving a bonus of $2,000 or more. In a note to staff Wednesday, the CEO of Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News and Fox Sports, announced that all staff across the company will receive the bonus. “I want to express my gratitude and the gratitude of the entire leadership team for your focus, your passion, your dedication and your resilience,” the eldest son of Rupert Murdoch wrote in an email reviewed by The Daily Beast. “Thank you for the important role you played in FOX achieving its business goals while also fulfilling our responsibilities to the communities and audiences we serve.” In May Fox’s cable network reported revenues of $1.47 billion.