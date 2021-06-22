Cancel
Economy

Murdoch “won’t pursue” BT Sport

Advanced Television
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRupert Murdoch’s News UK has confirmed that it held talks with BT Sport over “limited, commercial partnership” opportunities – but added it will not be pursuing them any further. The company, which publishes The Sun and The Times newspapers, issued the statement following reports of tie-up talks between the two.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bt Sport#Newspapers#Bt Sport#Itv#Dazn
