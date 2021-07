Mentor to many, friend to all. That would be a brief but very poignant description of the late Gerry Smilgin. And his longtime close friend, Wayne Willette. Both served young people from any number of schools as educators and coaches at Canton Central School, officials and members of “The Crew” which sold tickets and took tickets at the door of the venues for the Section 10 Boys and Girls Basketball and Boys and Girls Hockey Championship Tournaments for over 50 years.