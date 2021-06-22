Cancel
St. Regis Mohawk Tribe sets new caucus date after write-in candidate appealed June 5 results

By NCPR News
North Country Public Radio
 17 days ago

The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe is holding a new tribal caucus on Saturday for the vacant tribal chief position. This comes after the write-in candidate appealed the results of the June 5th election. In those results, incumbent Eric Thompson, who was running unopposed, beat out write-in candidate Ron LaFrance Jr. 271-to-247 votes.

