Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown County, SC

Father, daughter arrested in Georgetown County after resisting multiple sheriff deputies

By Bailey Wright
wpde.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says a father and daughter were arrested Monday after resisting deputies on multiple accounts. Alexis Jene Bone, 21, was charged with grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with first-degree assault and battery and cruelty to animals by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

wpde.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gene#Cruelty To Animals#Wciv#Family Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Delta COVID-19 variant now dominant in US, CDC predicts

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now predicts that the Delta COVID-19 variant is the dominant strain in the U.S., having overtaken Alpha to account for 51.7% of infections, according to the latest data. The Alpha variant, which had been the dominant strain for the last several months, is now predicted to account for about 28.7% of cases.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Climate change exacerbated record heat last week: analysis

The record-breaking heat wave in the Pacific Northwest last week would have been "virtually impossible" without the effects of climate change, according to an analysis from an international group of climate researchers published Wednesday. The team of American, Canadian, British, Dutch, French, German and Swiss scientists analyzed historically observed temperatures...

Comments / 0

Community Policy