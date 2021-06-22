Father, daughter arrested in Georgetown County after resisting multiple sheriff deputies
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says a father and daughter were arrested Monday after resisting deputies on multiple accounts. Alexis Jene Bone, 21, was charged with grand theft auto and failure to stop for blue lights by Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office. She has been charged with first-degree assault and battery and cruelty to animals by Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.wpde.com