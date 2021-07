Start the day off right with these delicious and light banana pancakes, made completely gluten-free and dairy-free. A good vegan and gluten-free pancake recipe is hard to come by, but I finally found one that’s perfect (well, it was after a few minor modifications). Even if you don’t have food allergies, these are worth a try since they’re healthier than your average pancake — thanks to coconut oil, flax meal, and the absence of sugar — but just as satisfying. Several egg-, dairy-, and gluten-eating friends have confirmed this recipe’s deliciousness, so I thought — apropos of this rainy day — I’d share the recipe: