Annapolis, MD

Unbroken: Inspirational Stories of Strength During the COVID-19 Pandemic

By Diana Love
whatsupmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, we reflect on inspirational stories of strength, resilience, and community action. The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 was a seminal moment in world history. The pandemic brought into every person’s life a series of complicated problems most never considered before: how to mitigate risk and still get necessities. How to protect frontline workers. How to protect the families of essential personnel. How to shift entire departments to Zoom meetings overnight. How to create a functional government when City Hall is closed. How to school from home. How to protect our most vulnerable and serve the insecure. How to function as a society when the tools we rely on are unavailable. Folks from all over Anne Arundel County stepped forward eagerly to confront an Everest of such obstacles. In the face of these challenges, our most innovative, creative, and empathetic ideas come to fruition. As members of our communities chose just how they would stand, the way we live and the way we view the future was transformed. For every story of forced change, of sadness, or of loss, there is another of triumph, of resilience and transformation. Though with the suffering came a seismic change in how we live, work, and play, there also opened an incredible portal for hope and an opportunity for learning. The following are very personal and professional stories that emerged from our communities.

