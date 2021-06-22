Cancel
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Actions Taken on June 14

By Pennsylvania Record
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity on June 14 in the suits below:. In Lakisha Arrington, Leah Hagler, Odetta Miller, Robert Drake, Sean Felder, Shante Mulkey, Tiffany Lee, Tyanne Thornton and Zuleika Torres against Sweet Home Primary Care LLC: 'Complaint And Demand For Jury Trial Against Sweet Home Primary Care, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15189258.), Filed By Odetta Miller, Sean Felder, Tyanne Thornton, Robert Drake, Shante Mulkey, Lakisha Arrington, Leah Hagler, Zuleika Torres, Tiffany Lee. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Case Management Track Form)(murthy, Angeli)'

