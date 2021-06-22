U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania: Actions Taken on June 14
The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania reported the following activity on June 14 in the suits below:. In Lakisha Arrington, Leah Hagler, Odetta Miller, Robert Drake, Sean Felder, Shante Mulkey, Tiffany Lee, Tyanne Thornton and Zuleika Torres against Sweet Home Primary Care LLC: 'Complaint And Demand For Jury Trial Against Sweet Home Primary Care, Llc ( Filing Fee $ 402 Receipt Number 0313-15189258.), Filed By Odetta Miller, Sean Felder, Tyanne Thornton, Robert Drake, Shante Mulkey, Lakisha Arrington, Leah Hagler, Zuleika Torres, Tiffany Lee. (attachments: # 1 Civil Cover Sheet, # 2 Designation Form, # 3 Case Management Track Form)(murthy, Angeli)'pennrecord.com