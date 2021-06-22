Lawsuit says doorknob at hotel came off, injuring guest

A Pennsylvania woman was arraigned on Thursday for allegedly being involved in a drug trafficking ring that entailed her daughters selling drugs. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Suleyka Santiago, 34, took over her boyfriend’s illicit drug operation after he was arrested in October for selling counterfeit Oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl. A confidential informant reportedly first made contact with Santiago in June and they arranged to meet at a location where she was to provide 30mg oxycodone pills.