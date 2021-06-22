Lawsuit says doorknob at hotel came off, injuring guest
PHILADELPHIA — A Pennsylvania woman is claiming negligence after her Los Angeles hotel room doorknob allegedly detached and caused her to fall backwards and suffer injuries. Crystal Miller filed a complaint May 14 in the Court of Common Pleas for Philadelphia County against Park Hotel & Resorts Inc., formerly known as Hilton Hotel Corporation t/a doing business as Hilton Los Angeles Airport. Miller is a Pennsylvania resident who says she sued in that state's court system because Hilton Los Angeles Airport regularly conducts business there.pennrecord.com