Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

People on the Move

bizjournals
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital and Technology Partner at Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. Rustin Brown is a digital and technology partner in Manatt’s venture capital and emerging companies practice. He represents clients—including private equity funds and commercial banks—on various forms of financings. With a passion for advising startups founded by women and people of color on securing funding and growing their businesses, he also focuses on improving diversity, equity and inclusion across the industry as a whole and within the organizations he represents.

www.bizjournals.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Equity Funds#Commercial Banks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businessfinextra.com

Hudson Fintech and 1066W partner up

Hudson Fintech, the London-based Capital Markets technology firm, has partnered with 1066NOW, an Oracle Partner, to make the Hudson Edge platform available to financial institutions using Oracle’s suite of products. Under the strategic partnership, 1066NOW’s Banking Integration Application (BIA) will enable easy and quick adoption of the Hudson Edge platform...
Businessinternationalinvestment.net

People Moves: Barclays Private Bank, Invesco, Harneys, CRUX, FE Investments, Crestbridge

Barclays Private Bank has appointed Evonne Tan as head of Barclays Private Bank, Singapore. In her new role, Evonne will focus on building on the collaboration between the Private Bank and Barclays Corporate and Investment Bank in Singapore to bring enhanced, tailored investment propositions and provide clients with access to the sophisticated products and solutions that Ultra High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) require.
Businesspulse2.com

Circle Going Public Through $4.5 Billion SPAC Deal With Concord Acquisition (CND)

Global financial technology company Circle announced it entered into a definitive business combination with Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND) in a deal with an enterprise value of $4.5 billion. These are the details. Circle — a global financial technology firm that provides payments and treasury infrastructure for internet businesses —...
Texas StateMarietta Daily Journal

HUB International Expands Retirement And Private Wealth Capabilites With Acquisition Of Operating Subsidiaries Of Trusted Capital Group In Texas

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- HUB International Limited (Hub), a leading full-service global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the operating subsidiaries of TCG Group Holdings, LLP d/b/a Trusted Capital Group (TCG). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Headquartered in Austin, Texas,...
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Genstar to Buy Majority Stake in Compliance Consulting Firm Foreside

Genstar Capital, the private equity owner of Mercer Advisors, Cetera Financial Group and Orion Advisor Solutions, has agreed to buy a majority stake in Foreside Financial Group, a compliance consulting firm to the global asset and wealth management industry, from private equity firm Lovell Minnick Partners. Terms of the deal, expected to close in the third quarter, were not disclosed.
Businessbizjournals

Kyle Kmiec, CPA

EDUCATION: Masters of Business Administration in Accounting from Midwestern State University. Calvetti Ferguson has promoted Kyle Kmiec to Tax Partner. Kyle has more than 10 years of experience in public accounting and his practice is focused on providing tax compliance and consulting for family-owned and private equity backed businesses across a wide variety of industries including real estate, construction, oil field services, and professional services.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Tcs Group S Regulatory News (TCS)

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January - May 2021 08-Jul-2021 / 19:48 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Statement on Tinkoff Bank's RAS Financial Highlights for January...
Real Estateirei.com

Warburg Pincus and Wensheng form China-focused real estate platform

Warburg Pincus and Wensheng, a special-situations asset manager in China, have established Wensheng Special Situations Asset Management Co., which focuses on single credit real estate special-situations investments. Warburg Pincus and Wensheng are committing up to $600 million to the platform, with a target to bring the total assets under management...
Economyswfinstitute.org

US Bank Buys PFM Asset Management

U.S. Bank entered into a definitive agreement to purchase PFM Asset Management LLC under its subsidiary, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management. PFM Asset Management will continue to operate as a separate entity. PFM Asset Management and U.S. Bancorp Asset Management had combined assets under management and assets under administration of more than US$ 325 billion on March 31, 2021. PFM stands for Public Financial Management.
Economybizjournals

Inceptor Bio launches first portfolio company out of UNC

A Triangle firm that's seeking to build a portfolio of cell and gene therapy companies focused on curing cancer has announced its first investment. Inceptor Bio announced Wednesday it launched company Fastback Bio with new technology licensed from UNC-Chapel Hill to develop CAR-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T cell, therapies to treat solid tumors.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

These are the 11 Largest NYC Tech Startup Funding Rounds of Q2 2021

Description: SmartAsset is the web‚Äôs go-to resource for financial advice connecting consumers with financial advisors. Founded by Michael Carvin and Philip Camilleri in 2012, SmartAsset has now raised a total of $160.5M in total equity funding and is backed by investors that include FJ Labs, SV Angel, Citi Ventures, Y Combinator, and Javelin Venture Partners.
Softwarebizjournals

Fintech startup Ayrro simplifies day trading through its automatic algorithms

What began as a way for entrepreneur David Weiss to make some extra cash after college has turned into a fintech startup that allows users to automatically trade stocks. Ayrro — pronounced "arrow" — was founded in 2019 by Weiss and launched to the public in May. Weiss said he originally created the startup to use algorithms to execute trades automatically.
Newport Beach, CAbizjournals

Chipotle to accept TikTok resumes from Gen-Z applicants

In an effort to attract more Gen-Z applicants in a tight U.S. labor market, Chipotle Mexican Grill said Thursday it will accept resumes via the TikTok video app. Newport Beach, California-based Chipotle (NYSE: CMG) said it needs to hire 15,000 workers to meet current demand. It's one of the first restaurant chains to accept TikTok resumes, it said.
Societybizjournals

The search for diversity

Meet two St. Louis organizations helping eradicate the myth that diverse talent is hard to find. All Black Creative and ConstructReach are operating disparate sectors, but their mission is the same: To ensure companies understand there’s plenty of Black talent for them to hire and that finding a diversified pool of job candidates isn’t as hard as some companies think it is.
Industrybizjournals

PHL boosts capacity to the tropics as vacationers fuel rebound

The panic and shock that rocked the airline industry to its core in 2020 is fast giving way to one of the most explosive periods of growth and shifts in market share that America’s air carriers have participated in for decades. Illustration by Meredith Sheffer | ACBJ; Getty Images.
EconomyUS News and World Report

The Top 10 Largest Private Equity Firms in the World

Private equity firms have come out of the pandemic red-hot, inking more than 2,300 deals in the first five months of 2021, an increase of 21.9% from the same period last year. A combination of historically low interest rates and record levels of fundraising has sent private equity investors racing to source deals – in fact, according to a recent survey conducted by S&P Global Market Intelligence, only 7% of private equity investors expect the investment landscape to deteriorate in the coming months. But who are these private equity firms and how do they make their money?
Healthbizjournals

2021 Healthiest Employers

There's no doubt that well-being — physical, mental, emotional, social and financial — has been a prime focus for people in the last year. The Covid-19 pandemic allowed many Central Florida companies to shine in this area, as some were forced to change their own wellness practices while others with existing programs bolstered them.
Austin, TXbizjournals

F45 Training to raise up to $345M in IPO

F45 Training, which says it has expanded its chain of gyms to more than 60 countries, is the latest Austin company to line up an IPO, although it only recently relocated its HQ to the Texas capital. Click through to read more about its plans to go public.

Comments / 0

Community Policy