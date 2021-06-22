People on the Move
Digital and Technology Partner at Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP. Rustin Brown is a digital and technology partner in Manatt’s venture capital and emerging companies practice. He represents clients—including private equity funds and commercial banks—on various forms of financings. With a passion for advising startups founded by women and people of color on securing funding and growing their businesses, he also focuses on improving diversity, equity and inclusion across the industry as a whole and within the organizations he represents.www.bizjournals.com