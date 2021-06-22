Cancel
Omaha, NE

Pancreatic cancer survivor watches son hit home run, surprised with baseball at CWS

By Emily Tencer
Posted by 
CNN
CNN
 9 days ago
OMAHA, Neb. — It was a Father's Day unlike any other for Jeff Michaels as he watched his son, Logan Michaels, play at TD Ameritrade Park.

Logan Michaels hit his first homerun of the year in Sunday's College World Series game. The University of Virginia catcher scored the first run of the game against the University of Tennessee.

"I couldn't, I just lost it," said Michaels. "Just the emotion, everything."

A young fan who caught the homerun ball tracked down Michaels in the stands and hand-delivered it.

"To bring that ball to me and to know how much it'd mean to me, it was unbelievable," said Michaels.

Michaels couldn't see Logan play in person until this year. In seasons past, the Wisconsin dad was unable to travel to Virginia to see Logan because he was busy battling stage two pancreatic cancer.

"I wasn't smart enough to know pancreatic cancer was a death sentence," he said.

Michaels was diagnosed back in 2018.

"[Logan] did not want to go back, but I said you got to go back. I'll be fine. I got it," he said.

He said there was a point during chemo where he almost thought he'd die, but since New Year's Day 2019, he's been cancer-free.

"I'm the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I'm here. I'm living. Yesterday was incredible, but it wasn't just incredible for me, it was incredible for so many people," he said. "That's what I love about baseball. One swing of the bat, so many people's lives were affected."

Michaels said he hopes his story will inspire others battling with pancreatic cancer to not give up hope and fight to live.

