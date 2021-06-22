How to install a dash cam

Protect yourself and your vehicle with the Vantrue N4 3-channel dash cam. This gadget has three cameras: a 155° front camera, a 165° inside camera, and a 160° rear camera. And they simultaneously record around your vehicle. In fact, they capture 1440p, 1080p, and 1080p footage at 30 fps, and they offer a dual-recording mode that captures 2,560 by 1,440 footage in the front and 1,920 by 1,080 30 fps footage inside and at the rear. Additionally, the front camera records at 1520p when used alone. Made with a Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor, an F1.4 aperture 6-glass lens observing the road, and an F1.8 6-glass lens observing the rear, it automatically increases exposure in the dark. Moreover, its 4 infrared LEDs face the car cabin to accurately capture the driver and passengers even in the dark. Finally, powered by a supercapacitor, it can handle temperatures from 14° F to 158° F.