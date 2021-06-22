Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durham, NC

DPD Invites Neighborhood Coordinators to Register Their Durham NNO Events

Posted by 
Durham, North Carolina
Durham, North Carolina
 17 days ago

After taking a year off for in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Night Out (NNO) in Durham is a go for this year on Tuesday, August 3.

Despite a tight planning schedule as the community continues to recover from the pandemic, the Durham Police Department (DPD) is inviting the community to come together to observe America’s annual night out against crime.

“Durham residents and organizations have been inquiring about NNO 2021 since early spring,” said Senior Public Affairs Specialist Kimberle Walker with the DPD Public Affairs Unit. “With so much interest and NNO enthusiasm, our officers felt it was important to honor our community’s request and push forward to coordinate a traditional Durham NNO even with limited planning time and major staff transitions.” According to Walker, N.C. Executive Order 215 , which relaxed social distancing precautions, in addition to increasing vaccination rates also guided the department’s decision.

DPD’s local theme for NNO 2021 is Back on the Block. Block parties and cookouts are typically the most popular activities among Durham NNO neighborhoods. However, this year activities such as non-profit fundraising; volunteering; food drives for local food banks; back-to-school supplies campaigns; and local restaurant eat-ins are examples of different ways neighborhoods can support the ideals of NNO and assist organizations and businesses in their COVID-19 recovery.

DPD’s NNO registration period will run 21 days from Monday, June 21 to Monday, July 19. For more information and to register neighborhood events locally, visit the National Night Out 2021- Back on the Block! webpage.

NNO neighborhood coordinators who have general questions about this year’s observance may email Delta.Farrington@durhamnc.gov; Brian.Reitz@durhamnc.gov or Kimberle.Walker@durhamnc.gov. If telephone communication is preferred, neighborhood coordinators may also call the DPD Public Affairs Unit at (919) 560-4322, extension 29172 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

About the Durham Police Department

The Durham Police Department is a progressive law enforcement agency that is committed to public safety and reducing crime by providing the best quality of service, fostering public confidence and maintaining the highest standards of excellence as a community partner for positive change. The agency proactively fosters strong police-community partnerships that have earned various awards and distinctions in the arenas of mental health outreach, victim services, community engagement, youth enrichment and technology and resource innovation. To learn more, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina

9
Followers
170
Post
10
Views
ABOUT

Durham also known as Bull City, in the U.S. state of North Carolina. Small portions of the city limits extend into Orange County and Wake County. The U.S. Census Bureau estimated the city's population to be 278,993 as of July 1, 2019, making it the 4th-most populous city in North Carolina, and the 74th-most populous city in the United States.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
Durham, NC
Government
City
Durham, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dpd#Durham Police#Senior Public Affairs#N No 2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US nears endgame in Afghanistan

After nearly 20 years, the United States is nearing its endgame in Afghanistan. President Biden on Thursday confirmed the U.S. military mission will end on Aug. 31, ahead of his initial Sept. 11 deadline. In a sign the withdrawal is practically over, the military last week departed Bagram Airfield, the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Zaila Avant-garde becomes first African American Spelling Bee winner

Zaila Avant-garde won the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night, making her the first African American champion of the contest. Avant-garde, a 14-year-old from Harvey, La., won the Scripps Cup in the 18th round after she correctly spelled the word “murraya.” She is the first African American contestant to win in the competition's 96-year history, according to The Associated Press.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 30 months in Nike extortion case

Michael Avenatti, the former attorney for adult-film star Stormy Daniels, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday for his role in the Nike extortion case. Avenatti was found guilty in February 2020 of attempting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. His lawyers had requested that the embattled...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Giuliani's law license in D.C. suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy Giuliani ’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York. The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump ’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

36 states, DC sue Google, alleging antitrust violations in app store

The attorneys general of 36 states and Washington, D.C., sued Google Wednesday, alleging the company’s control over its Android app store violates antitrust laws. The antitrust lawsuit, led by Utah’s Sean Reyes (R) and New York’s Letitia James (D), is the third filed by states against the Silicon Valley giant.
HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Fans banned at Olympics; Tokyo under state of emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Fans were banned from the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Olympics which will open in two weeks, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said after meeting with IOC and Japanese organizers on Thursday. The ban came hours after a state of emergency in the capital starting from Monday, declared by Japanese Prime...

Comments / 0

Community Policy