DPD Invites Neighborhood Coordinators to Register Their Durham NNO Events

After taking a year off for in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, National Night Out (NNO) in Durham is a go for this year on Tuesday, August 3.

Despite a tight planning schedule as the community continues to recover from the pandemic, the Durham Police Department (DPD) is inviting the community to come together to observe America’s annual night out against crime.

“Durham residents and organizations have been inquiring about NNO 2021 since early spring,” said Senior Public Affairs Specialist Kimberle Walker with the DPD Public Affairs Unit. “With so much interest and NNO enthusiasm, our officers felt it was important to honor our community’s request and push forward to coordinate a traditional Durham NNO even with limited planning time and major staff transitions.” According to Walker, N.C. Executive Order 215 , which relaxed social distancing precautions, in addition to increasing vaccination rates also guided the department’s decision.

DPD’s local theme for NNO 2021 is Back on the Block. Block parties and cookouts are typically the most popular activities among Durham NNO neighborhoods. However, this year activities such as non-profit fundraising; volunteering; food drives for local food banks; back-to-school supplies campaigns; and local restaurant eat-ins are examples of different ways neighborhoods can support the ideals of NNO and assist organizations and businesses in their COVID-19 recovery.

DPD’s NNO registration period will run 21 days from Monday, June 21 to Monday, July 19. For more information and to register neighborhood events locally, visit the National Night Out 2021- Back on the Block! webpage.

NNO neighborhood coordinators who have general questions about this year’s observance may email Delta.Farrington@durhamnc.gov; Brian.Reitz@durhamnc.gov or Kimberle.Walker@durhamnc.gov. If telephone communication is preferred, neighborhood coordinators may also call the DPD Public Affairs Unit at (919) 560-4322, extension 29172 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

About the Durham Police Department

The Durham Police Department is a progressive law enforcement agency that is committed to public safety and reducing crime by providing the best quality of service, fostering public confidence and maintaining the highest standards of excellence as a community partner for positive change. The agency proactively fosters strong police-community partnerships that have earned various awards and distinctions in the arenas of mental health outreach, victim services, community engagement, youth enrichment and technology and resource innovation. To learn more, follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.