Inspired by the Best Friends lifesaving dashboard, California shelter creates its own

After 30 years of working at Madera County Animal Services, Cindy Avila was promoted to director in July of 2020. Among her many goals was to make operations more efficient. She envisioned an online tool for animal control officers that highlighted the areas with the most stray pets being picked up, the most loose dog calls and the most animal complaints. The tool would make it easier for officers to target their outings most effectively; but just how to make that happen wasn’t exactly clear.