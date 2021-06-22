Who contributed to Broward Co. Professional Paramedics & Firefighters PAC during week ending May 8?
The Broward Co. Professional Paramedics & Firefighters PAC, a political action committee, received $1,570 in contributions during the week ending May 8, according to Florida’s Division of Elections. Here are the largest contributions that the Broward Co. Professional Paramedics & Firefighters PAC received during the week. DateContributorAmount. 05/05/2021Alejandro Arias$10. 05/05/2021Caleb...flbusinessdaily.com