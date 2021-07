Parts of Japan are expected to enter another state of emergency as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the country nearly two weeks before the Summer Olympics begin in Tokyo. According to the Associated Press, Tokyo reported 920 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, a rise of 714 from the same time last week. The increase has reportedly prompted Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to consider implementing a new state of emergency in Tokyo — Japan's capital — to last until Aug. 22, the outlet said.