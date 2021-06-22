Jeopardy Guest Host Ratings 2021: ‘Jeopardy’ Fans Shocked at the Ratings After Mayim Bialik Guest Hosted

All of the ratings are in for of the episodes of Jeopardy and the rating are of the guest hosts who have come on the show so far and the numbers and ratings are going to shock many of the people who are a big fan of Mayim Bialik, there have been nine celebrities hosts and it can be 10 if you are also going to include Savannah Guthrie as she has been manning until 25th June and it seems like that there are many ratings that are being thrown on the internet in different outlets as all of them have had their chance to host the beloved show which is all about the quiz.