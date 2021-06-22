Cancel
Religion

Catholic Churches Burned In B.C: Two Churches Have Been Burned Down, Images & Video Explained!

By Charitarth Ahlawat
getindianews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a new drama which is surrounding two of the churches as one of the church naming Sacred heart Church which is at Penticton Indian Band Land and one of the church naming St. Gregory church which is at Osoyoos and it has been stated that the churches are burned down to dust, It has been stated that two of the catholic churches which are situated in Southern Okanagan which were on indigenous land has been burned down to ashes and this has happened on Monday,

#God#Burning Off#Residential School#Indian#Sgt#The Sacred Heart Church#St Gregory
