CapitalOne Downgrades Enphase Energy (ENPH) to Equal-weight

StreetInsider.com
 17 days ago

CapitalOne downgraded Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) from Overweight to Equal-weight. For an analyst ratings summary and ratings history on Enphase Energy click here. For more ratings news on Enphase Energy click here. Shares of Enphase Energy closed at $165.85 yesterday.

