Who was Eliza Moore? Did Eliza Die? Tiktok Influencer Kate Hudson’s Baby Dies After Cancer Battle!

By Charitarth Ahlawat
getindianews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was a post on Instagram on Monday on 21st June which was heartbreaking, to say the least as the social media influencer naming Kate Hudson has revealed that her 2-year-old daughter has died on Father’s day, she revealed what has happened in a post in which she stated that her going to be husband Chance Moore and she mourned the loss of her daughter whose name was Eliza Adalynn Moore as she lost her battle to cancer which is known as Rhabdoid tumor.

