Solidarity Center Report: Unions Say Bangladesh Safety Accord Must Be Extended

Nearly 80% of federal and D.C. government employees say their productivity has increased while teleworking during the pandemic, according to a new survey from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE). “Our survey shows that the federal and D.C. government employees we represent were more productive during the pandemic, even though the majority were working from home for the first time,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said. ““The firsthand experiences of the employees we represent directly contradict the assumptions being made by certain lawmakers that efficiency or productivity suffers when employees are permitted to telework,” Kelley said. Seventy-seven percent of respondents said they would like to continue teleworking at their current level, and nearly 19% said they would like to increase the number of days they work from home.