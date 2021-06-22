Cancel
Solidarity Center Report: Unions Say Bangladesh Safety Accord Must Be Extended

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorker rights and human rights advocates are urging multinational corporate fashion brands to commit to a binding successor agreement that will continue the pathbreaking work of the Accord on Fire and Building Safety in Bangladesh, a landmark agreement that made factories safer for 2 million garment workers. “In five years, thousands of fire, building and electrical hazards were fixed in the [ready-made-garment] RMG factories,” says Rashadul Alam Raju, general secretary of the Bangladesh Independent Garment Union Federation (BIGUF). “As a result, safety standards were uplifted for millions of workers [and] the country has not witnessed any major accidents or loss of life in the factories inspected by Accord.” Read more at Solidarity Center.

