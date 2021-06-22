SAAKK: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani 22 June 2021 full episode written update: Shaurya’s bride change at the mandap!

Hey lovely readers, as we promised we are back with another update of the serial “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai” of 8th July 2021. The story of the serial has come to an interesting point where Khanderao will decide on grain theft. As the viewers watched in the previous episode that after all, Khanderao has come to know about the theft of food grains and who is the main accused who was the mastermind of this theft. In today’s episode, the viewers will watch that Yamuna will be standing in front of Khaderao and he will decide what punishment he will give to her or but this will not be easy to do because Yamuna will not allow herself to be punished so easily and will manipulate it with her tears.