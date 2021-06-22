Local Shoot For The Cure event raises over $50K

A 5K invites the Somerset community to run and help save lives this July. The Healthy Somerset, Get Together, Stick Together 5K will be on July 10 at Rocky Hollow Park, and it will raise money for UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) to help send Covid-19 vaccines globally to poor, underdeveloped countries including Africa and India. It has been spearheaded by four Somerset locals who are dedicated to bringing people together and advocating for the importance of the Covid-19 vaccinations both within their community and across the world.