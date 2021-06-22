Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Local Shoot For The Cure event raises over $50K

dclabor.org
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Income/OPEIU 277 and Labor Against Cancer raised over $50,000 at last week’s annual Shoot For The Cure, sponsored by UFCW locals 400 and 27. Marlene Forsythe, Office Manager of Iron Workers Local 5 and her team (center photo) took first place; IUEC 10 (top right) was second; in third was UFCW 27 (bottom left); ATU 689 (bottom right) fielded one of the biggest teams (including MWC Board Member Greg Bowen, next to AIL’s George Farenthold) and UA Sprinkler Fitters 669 (top left) took home the most raffle gifts, because they bought the most tickets. Photos courtesy George Farenthold.

www.dclabor.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charity#American Income Opeiu 277#Labor Against Cancer#Shoot For The Cure#Iron Workers Local 5#Mwc Board#Ail#Ua Sprinkler Fitters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
Richmond, MAiBerkshires.com

AYJ Fund Event Raises Over $10K for Children With Cancer

RICHMOND, Mass. — A local fund for children with cancer raised $10,500 at a winery event about a week ago. The June 18 fundraiser was held by the AYJ Fund of North Adams at Balderdash Winery. Around 175 people gathered in support of the cause. "This community is very special,"...
Somerset, KYCommonwealth Journal

Local 5K will raise money for vaccines across the world

A 5K invites the Somerset community to run and help save lives this July. The Healthy Somerset, Get Together, Stick Together 5K will be on July 10 at Rocky Hollow Park, and it will raise money for UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) to help send Covid-19 vaccines globally to poor, underdeveloped countries including Africa and India. It has been spearheaded by four Somerset locals who are dedicated to bringing people together and advocating for the importance of the Covid-19 vaccinations both within their community and across the world.
CancerMySanAntonio

Sherwood Ford partners with Chase the Cure YEG to help raise money for cancer research

The4th Annual Chase the Cure YEG event takes place during the month of July and benefits the Alberta Cancer Foundation. Sherwood Ford, an Edmonton area dealership located in Sherwood Park, is partnering with Chase the Cure YEG this month to help raise money for cancer research and prevention. The money raised during the month of July 2021 will go to the Alberta Cancer Foundation.
Harney County, ORbtimesherald.com

Race raises funds for local cancer patients

Landon Jones was the overall winner of the Trail of Hope 5K Run and Walk, which was held Saturday, June 26 at the Hines Park Pavilion. The race raised more than $3,000 for local cancer patients. The annual Trail of Hope 5K Run and Walk was held Saturday, June 26....
Holy Cross, IAtelegraphherald.com

Holy Cross event to raise money for new ambulance

HOLY CROSS, Iowa — The Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire & EMS Department will use auction proceeds from its annual Holy Cross Parade, Auction and Street Dance fundraising event to help purchase a new ambulance. The current ambulance is more than 20 years old. The event is Aug. 14, with...
Duluth, MNcbs3duluth.com

Local lemonade stand raises over $1K for Duluth Police Foundation

DULUTH, MN-- A group of elementary-age kids hoping to make a difference held a lemonade stand Thursday, to support the Duluth Police Foundation. The stand was held on the corner in the Woodland-Pleasantview neighborhood, and set up to sell ice-cold lemonade to anyone passing by. The idea was sparked by...
Wyoming Statecounty10.com

LVHS student council’s Dash for Dreams event raises over $400 for Make A Wish Wyoming

(Lander, WY) – The first annual Dash for Dreams Bike, Walk, or Run 5K/10K took place in Lander City Park on Saturday, June 26th. Formerly the Tour de Wish, Dash for Dreams was put on by the Lander Valley High School student council as a fundraising/community event for Make A Wish Wyoming. Make A Wish was the nationally chosen charity that student councils across the country chose to donate to this year.
Rehoboth Beach, DECape Gazette

Summer Solstice event raises funds for CAMP Rehoboth

The Lodge at Truitt Homestead hosted its inaugural Summer Solstice on the Terrace White Party June 26, raising funds to benefit CAMP Rehoboth Community Center. The event raised more than $8,200 for CAMP Rehoboth Community Center. “I am very proud to work at The Lodge, and I am thrilled we...
Cromwell, CTEyewitness News

Travelers Championship raised over $2 million for local charities

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) -- The total is in from the Travelers Championship. The tournament raised more than $2 million for local charities this year. Also, more than 100 organizations will benefit from the money. One hundred percent of all net proceeds from the Travelers Championship goes to charity. The main...
Plainfield, ILwillcountygazette.com

Witchcraft and Wizardry Clued Upp Charity Event Raises $30,000 for Local Food Pantries

The inaugural Witchcraft and Wizardry Clued Upp Charity Event held on June 12th sponsored by Friends for Charitable Giving and the Plainfield Shorewood Area Chamber of Commerce was a huge success. Even though it was a hot day, over 200 people participated in the exciting interactive mystery game and had an enjoyable time pursuing clues throughout historic downtown Plainfield.
Menan, IDeastidahonews.com

Local boy raising money for diabetic alert dog

MENAN — A 10-year-old boy with Type 1 diabetes is raising money for a diabetic alert dog. “I was really sick. Threw up a bit, had to use the bathroom,” Alexander Wilcox says. He was diagnosed two years ago. The diagnosis and the frequent monitoring that comes with it made...
Greer, SCgreercitizen.com

Greer local raising funds for Make-A-Wish

For her third time, Alison Rauch of Greer will be participating in the Trailblaze Challenge hike to support Make-A-Wish Foundation. In support of Rauch’s efforts, Abbott’s Frozen Custard in Greer is hosting a fundraising night on Wednesday, July 14, from 5-8 p.m., at 119 E Poinsett St, Greer. Full text...
Charitiesleadercourier-times.com

Fore the Cure

The 24th annual Fore the Cure was held at The Pointe Golf & Event Center Friday, June 18. The event raises money for scholarships and to fight all forms of cancer, as well as supporting a local resident battling cancer. This year’s recipient is Angie (Skogsberg) Moffatt who is fighting pancreatic cancer.
PoliticsConnersville News-Examiner

Citizens raise concerns to mayor at special event

At Wednesday’s special coffee with the mayor event citizens were able to express issues they have identified in the community to Mayor Chad Frank. One of the major concerns raised by a citizen had to do with the privacy at the Roberts Park Family Aquatic Center pool.
Lewistown, PASentinel

Local man seeks to raise money in ‘Ride for Cindy’

LEWISTOWN — As the Siennick family continues to work toward moving past more tragedy than most families experience in several lifetimes, one local man is aiming to do his part to help out. Lewistown resident Gary Gill is planning a benefit bicycle ride he has dubbed the “Ride for Cindy,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy