Local Shoot For The Cure event raises over $50K
American Income/OPEIU 277 and Labor Against Cancer raised over $50,000 at last week’s annual Shoot For The Cure, sponsored by UFCW locals 400 and 27. Marlene Forsythe, Office Manager of Iron Workers Local 5 and her team (center photo) took first place; IUEC 10 (top right) was second; in third was UFCW 27 (bottom left); ATU 689 (bottom right) fielded one of the biggest teams (including MWC Board Member Greg Bowen, next to AIL’s George Farenthold) and UA Sprinkler Fitters 669 (top left) took home the most raffle gifts, because they bought the most tickets. Photos courtesy George Farenthold.www.dclabor.org