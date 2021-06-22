Cancel
Saint Cloud, MN

Treat Your Ears & Tastebuds, Summertime By George Starts Tomorrow

By Pete Hanson
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Summertime By George is back at full strength, and it all starts tomorrow night in Saint Cloud. The 2021 edition of the annual summer music festival at Saint Cloud's Eastman Park at Lake George tomorrow night at 5 pm, and continues and every Wednesday night through September 1st.

MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
