Treat Your Ears & Tastebuds, Summertime By George Starts Tomorrow

It will have been 477 days since First Avenue and its sister music venues closed their doors due to COVID-19. Life takes another big step towards "normal" this weekend with the welcome of live music events at some of Minnesota's most iconic music venues. When COVID-19 first hit -- closing the doors of music venues in Minnesota and across the country -- the music industry took a hard hit. Musicians, technicians, music venues and their staff and everyone else involved in the industry were suddenly without jobs and a source of income. Those who could adapted -- many artists and musicians did free online shows to stay creative and keep their fan's spirits lifted. Desperate for help, the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) -- which is made up of over 2,000 independent venues around the country including First Avenue -- launched a campaign in 2020 to #SaveOurStages, asking Washington for targeted legislation to help them survive.