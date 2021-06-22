Cancel
Benton County, MN

Roll Up Your Sleeve for a Free COVID-19 Vaccine Tomorrow at Foley Fun Days

By Pete Hanson
FOLEY -- A parade, a medallion hunt, live music, and a COVID-19 shot. What else could you ask for at the 2021 Foley Fun Days celebration?. The Benton County Health Department has teamed up with UCare to offer free COVID-19 vaccines tomorrow afternoon at the Foley Fun Days celebration. The UCare vaccine bus will be open for you today from 3 pm to 6 pm, parked at the north end of the county garage, right off Highway 23, across from the Benton County Sheriff’s office.

