With your one wild and precious life?" Those last two lines from Mary Oliver’s poem The Summer Day are tacked, along with other snippets of inspiration, to a board behind my computer where I can glance up when I need a boost. As summer began, I found myself drawn to them again and again. I’m not sure if it’s the shadow of the pandemic or my (ahem!) advancing age, but more and more I feel like making every minute count. Especially summer minutes. Especially on a beautiful Island where there are so many different kinds of opportunities for experiencing life.