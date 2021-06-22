Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Cal-Fire Seeks Assistance with Annual Cone Crop Survey and Cone Collection Efforts

By Jeremy
susanvillestuff.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection is seeking assistance from landowners, Registered Professional Foresters, and natural resource professionals with its annual cone crop survey and cone collection efforts, including locating developing cone crops on native California Conifers. These efforts support the Cal-Fire Seed Bank at the L.A. Moran...

www.susanvillestuff.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Crops#Cal Fire Seeks Assistance#Cone Collection Efforts#The Cal Fire Seed Bank#Cone Crop Survey#Cone Collection Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Ventura County, CAVentura County Reporter

EYE ON THE ENVIRONMENT | Regulatory relief for treated wood disposal about to become permanent

Sometimes, even the leader of an environmental organization opposes regulations making disposal too difficult. This week, Doug Kobold, executive director of the California Product Stewardship Council, told me why his organization, which is on the forefront of legislative efforts to protect the environment by holding retailers and manufacturers responsible for the environmental costs of their products, supported issuance of variances allowing some landfills to continue accepting treated wood waste.
California StateKSBW.com

Pace of California wildfires well ahead of disastrous 2020

The number of wildfires and amount of land burned in parched California so far this year greatly exceed totals for the same period in disastrous 2020. Between Jan. 1 and July 4 there were 4,599 fires that scorched 114.8 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Rural areas, counties ask for help as California fire season heats up

Representatives of California’s counties are urging improved measures to cut wildfire risks in the state’s less populated areas, but questioned plans to impose widespread building restrictions. This action, led by the rural counties, comes within days of Gov. Gavin Newsom retreating on $1 billion of wildfire prevention efforts, cutting the...
Plumas County, CAFOX Reno

Two fires combine into Beckwourth Complex Fire in Plumas County

PLUMAS COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two fires burning in Plumas County, California, were combined into one fire on July 4. The Beckwourth Complex fire is 1,160 acres. The Dotta Fire is 670 acres and 40% contained. The Dotta Fire started by lightning on June 30, 2021, in the area of Dotta Canyon on the Beckwourth Ranger District of the Plumas National Forest.
California StateBayInsider

California wildfires so far in 2021 greatly exceed 2020 levels

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The number of wildfires and amount of land burned in parched California so far this year greatly exceed totals for the same period in disastrous 2020. Between Jan. 1 and July 4 there were 4,599 fires that scorched 114.8 square miles, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
California StateSan Francisco Chronicle

Northern California wildfires: Latest on the Lava, Salt, Tennant fires

At least seventeen wildfires have started in California over the past week, fueled by powerful wind gusts, hot weather and dangerously dry conditions, according to state fire officials. Most have sprung up in Northern California, including three significant ones — the Lava Fire and the Tennant Fire in Siskiyou County...
Tuolumne, CAgoldrushcam.com

Sierra Nevada Conservancy: Forest Health Project Pipelines Can Deliver Regional Resilience

July 6, 2021 - There has been a lot of emphasis lately in forest management on building “project pipelines.” But what does this mean and why is it important?. In most cases a project will take five to seven years to progress from a concept to completion. The project proponents have to design the project, obtain environmental clearance (CEQA and NEPA), secure funding, put together an implementation team, and finally complete the work. If a project team waited until one project was complete before starting this process for the next project, there would be a multi-year gap when no work was getting done. To increase the pace and scale of forest restoration, this cycle must be shortened. Ideally, as soon as one project is completed (or even before), there is another project queued up, already funded and ready to go. This also benefits the organization by providing stable funding for staff and overhead. As an organization builds capacity, it can increase the number of projects so that the flow of work continues to increase, which in turn continues to build and support organizational capacity.
Rock Springs, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

County implements fire restrictions, reports on holiday fire activity

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to dry conditions and fire danger, Sweetwater County Commissioners approved a resolution at their July 6 meeting to implement Stage 1 fire restrictions in the county. They also heard a report about holiday weekend fire activity. The restrictions will take effect Friday, July 9 and prohibit...
Chinatownline.org

The 2021 China Lake watershed based survey completed

China Lake Association has announced the China Lakes Watershed-Based Survey has been completed and available to the public on their Website at https://www.chinalakeassociation.org/news. The China Lake Watershed Survey systematically documented areas of soil erosion, ascertained the level of severity at each site and recommended viable solutions. The watershed survey is...
Charitiesfourpointsnews.com

Cups & Cones Community Foundation helping those in need during pandemic

A new nonprofit called Cups & Cones Community Foundation has been formed to help families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Since beginning, we have made 486+ meals or servings since November,” said Kristi Lee-Nordin, who helped found the 501c3 with her husband Rick and others in the local community including some with Major League Baseball ties.
EnvironmentTampa Bay News Wire

District Raises Activation Level of Emergency Operations Center

Southwest Florida Water Management District (District) officials have raised the activation level of the District’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to Level 1 as they continue to monitor Tropical Storm Elsa. The EOC provides direction regarding District activities during an emergency weather event. The District is evaluating potential impacts from the...
EnvironmentLassen County News

Hot and dry conditions drive increase in wildfire activity statewide

Hot weather and dry conditions continue to drive an increase in wildfire activity spanning across California, Cal Fire recently shared. Compared to this same time last year, there has been more than 750 wildfires and more than 42,000 more acres burned. “It’s now more critical than ever that all Californians...
Indiathe-reporter.net

Berm Removal Could Reduce Flood Levels In Delhi

DELHI - Homes in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) 100-year floodplain could be positively impacted by the removal of a berm on the Clark family estate, said Graydon Dutcher, stream …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Aerial Targets program office changes leadership

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Aerial Targets program office (PMA-208) welcomed a new program manager during a ceremony July 1 at the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum. Rear Adm. Brian Corey, Program Executive Officer for Unmanned Aviation and Strike Weapons (PEO (U&W)), presided over the change of command ceremony that transferred leadership from […] The post Aerial Targets program office changes leadership appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

Comments / 0

Community Policy