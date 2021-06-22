COMMENTARY: Pedestals with Purpose
Last summer’s racial, political and civic fireworks sparked by George Floyd’s murder were intensified locally with the quick removal of city-owned statues of Confederate icons. Bronze likenesses of Jefferson Davis, Jonathan “Stonewall” Jackson, Matthew Fontaine Maury and James “Jeb” Stuart have been hauled off Monument Avenue. Joseph Bryan, Fitzhugh Lee and William Wickham are no longer venerated in Monroe Park. And Libby Hill Park’s allegorical figure atop a 90-foot-high Corinthian column, a memorial to the 260,000 enlisted soldiers and sailors who perished for the South, was swept from its perch near Church Hill.www.styleweekly.com