Treasury management adds value to customers by delivering a well-rounded proposal of products and services so they can spend more time on their business and less time worried about finances. Some of the bigger trends in business banking today are remote access, fraud detection, and rising interest rates. This is where the concept of relationship comes into play. The treasury management team will advise clients on treasury services based on need and how to best maximize their funds. Incorporate a member of a treasury team early in the conversation to provide the most well-rounded solution—one that may have otherwise gone unnoticed—to your business needs.