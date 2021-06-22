Best crime TV shows of the 90s

Welcome to July 2021. How are you doing? It's a question that has a lot more weight to it since March of last year, when we shut down the world as best we could to keep each other safe from the global pandemic that has, as of writing, caused the deaths of nearly four million people. Other things have been lost as well during this time — jobs, plans for adventure, hopes for the future, so much that goes beyond what mere words can capture. It's a different world now, but one constant remains true of the past, the present, and the future: There was so much stuff to watch.