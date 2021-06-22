25 best TV shows with dual leads
The old adage “two is better than one” applies to almost everything in life—weekend days, cups of coffee, scoops of ice cream, and TV series leads. While a quick perusal of recent TV hits reveals that most series favor ensemble casts (like “Game of Thrones”) or solo protagonists with plenty of supporting characters (like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), there’s just something about two actors playing off of each other and demonstrating sparkly chemistry that audiences can’t get enough of.www.arcamax.com