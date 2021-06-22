CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a CAD $65,500 Commercial Installation Agreement with a Canadian Licensed Producer

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Toronto-based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW)(OTCQB: BLONF)(FSE:4021) is excited to announce that it has agreed to a commercial installation of its CO2 Delivery Solutions" with a Canadian Licensed Producer ("LP or Customer") for the amount of CAD $65,500. The Customer has agreed to the commercial installation without the need for a commercial feasibility. The design of the installation allows for it to be expanded in the future to additional areas of the LP's facility. Payment for the CO2 Delivery Solutions" system will be 12 equal payments over 36 months and is subject to performance warranties.